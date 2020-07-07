Eyes down for outdoor bingo in Letterkenny which is back on the cards this July

Bingo enthusiasts can secure a parking spot for the much-anticipated outdoor event which takes place in Letterkenny this weekend.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh confirmed this morning, that people can continue to book their place and secure their card for what promises to be a fun day.

The bingo is set to take place on July 12 at the overflow car park at the rear of the retail park in Letterkenny. For those who are not familiar with the area, it is best described as the area behind TK Maxx. The bingo will start at 2pm.

Anyone who attends this event will arrive in their cars and they will be directed to a parking space and will remain in their vehicle and play bingo from their car.

Bingo books sold at €5/one book per person.

All money taken in from sale of bingo books will be given out in prizes on the day.

Bookings for the event will be taken each day between 2pm and 3pm on 074 91 67 126 or email letterkenny.community@garda.ie.