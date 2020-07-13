Dundalk gardai issue appeal for missing woman

Contact
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Mariana Rezmuves who was last seen on Sunday, July 5, in Dundalk, County Louth.
Mariana is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
Read also: Donegal soccer clubs launch draw for house worth almost €180,000
Anyone with any information on Mariana's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400.
Alternatively, they can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Council keen to hear views and opinions on any proposal to increase or decrease the rate of Local Property Tax (LPT)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.