Dundalk gardai issue appeal for missing woman

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Mariana Rezmuves who was last seen on Sunday, July 5, in Dundalk, County Louth.

Mariana is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Mariana's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400.

Alternatively, they can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.