Help sought urgently in tracing missing Donegal woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Ann O'Donoghue, 68 years, who is missing from Annagry area of Donegal since July 14.

She is described as being 5'2" with blonde shoulder length hair and of slim build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.