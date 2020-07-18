Weather outlook - see what's in store for Donegal this weekend

Overnight rain will linger in some places on Saturday morning but there will be brighter and fresher weather across most of the county.

This will extend to all areas but early afternoon with good sunny spells and some isolated showers. The weather will continue to improve into the evening. Daytime temperatures could reach 20ºC in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

It will be generally dry overnight but will be cool with temperatures dropping to between 5ºC and 9ºC in light, northwest breezes.

Sunday will be a similar day, staying mostly dry with a mix of sunshine with cloudy spells in temperatures of 17ºC to 19ºC in light to moderate northwest breezes.