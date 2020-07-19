Call for 'proper funding' for local roads scheme in Donegal

A Donegal county councillor has called on the Government to fund the Local Improvement Scheme properly or do away with it.



The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) provides funding to help local authorities carry out improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads. Often these roads lead to a number of homes, farms or fields in use, or to lakes, rivers and beaches.



The cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District, Cllr Micheál Naughton, has said the scheme in Donegal requires substantial funding if the government is serious in tackling the number of roads that are in need of repair, otherwise it should be scrapped.

He said there are 1,221 roads in Donegal and nearly 400 of these roads are in the Donegal MD, which covers from Bundoran to Glencolmcille.

Cllr Micheál Naughton says the Government is throwing Donegal crumbs for the Local Improvement Scheme



“In 2019 we received €600,00o for the County, with the Donegal MD getting €120,000 - that only got seven roads completed from Bundoran to Glencolmcille,” the Fianna Fáil councillor said.

“If you were to take an average of €10,000 for each road in this MD to be repaired, you would nearly need €4million for the Donegal MD only, and over €12million for the county and that’s just the roads on the system at the moment.”



He said he will be writing to the Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development, Heather Humphreys, and will be asking Donegal County Council to do likewise to make sure the county receives adequate funding.

“If they are serious about the LIS scheme they need to fund it properly and not just be throwing us crumbs, because all its doing is giving the general public false hope that work will be done,” he said.

