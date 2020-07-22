Teenager injured in collision involving horse and carriage

Contact
A teenager has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a horse and carriage on Donegal’s busiest road.
The teenager was injured after a collision between the horse and carriage and a van on the dual carriageway between Letterkenny and Manorcunningham on Wednesday around noon.
Emergency services attended the scene and the male teenager was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
