Man in court for ‘larceny of beard oil’ at a Donegal shop

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing beard oil from a Donegal supermarket.

West Donegal native Dean Portis who now lives at 28D Lawnbrook Drive, Lisburn, Antrim was before Donegal District Court on Monday.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked the 36-year-old how he pleaded to the charge of ‘larceny of beard oil’ at Super Valu, Killybegs on a date between June 20 and June 23, 2020.

Portis said he pleaded guilty.

Judge Kilrane asked the defendant: “Why did you steal that? Why did you not pay for it in the normal way?”

Portis replied: “It was just a stupid mistake.”

Inspector Denis Joyce told the court that the defendant had no previous convictions in this jurisdiction. However, he had a number of convictions in Northern Ireland for offences including assault and drugs-related charges.

Judge Kilrane gave the defendant the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act Section 1.1 on condition that his bail money of €100 be given to Killybegs St Vincent de Paul.