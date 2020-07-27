Man in court for ‘larceny of beard oil’ at a Donegal shop

Contact
Man before Donegal court charged with theft of beard oil
A man has pleaded guilty to stealing beard oil from a Donegal supermarket.
West Donegal native Dean Portis who now lives at 28D Lawnbrook Drive, Lisburn, Antrim was before Donegal District Court on Monday.
Judge Kevin Kilrane asked the 36-year-old how he pleaded to the charge of ‘larceny of beard oil’ at Super Valu, Killybegs on a date between June 20 and June 23, 2020.
Portis said he pleaded guilty.
Judge Kilrane asked the defendant: “Why did you steal that? Why did you not pay for it in the normal way?”
Portis replied: “It was just a stupid mistake.”
Inspector Denis Joyce told the court that the defendant had no previous convictions in this jurisdiction. However, he had a number of convictions in Northern Ireland for offences including assault and drugs-related charges.
Judge Kilrane gave the defendant the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act Section 1.1 on condition that his bail money of €100 be given to Killybegs St Vincent de Paul.
