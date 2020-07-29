Fault in major Donegal substation leaves 5,000 without electricity

Thousands of premises in south Donegal were hit with power cuts just as they were heading to bed.

The first of two outages happened at around 11.15pm on Tuesday evening.

An ESB spokesperson told the Donegal Democrat that the power cut was caused by a fault at the Donegal Town substation and caused 5,000 premises to be left without electricity.

The initial outage lasted only a few minutes. However, as crews were working to fix an issue at the substation, power was again lost at around 11.35pm, affecting more than 3,000 premises.

Power was restored to all affected areas by the early hours.