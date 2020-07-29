Fault in major Donegal substation leaves 5,000 without electricity

Contact
Thousands of premises in south Donegal were hit with power cuts just as they were heading to bed.
The first of two outages happened at around 11.15pm on Tuesday evening.
An ESB spokesperson told the Donegal Democrat that the power cut was caused by a fault at the Donegal Town substation and caused 5,000 premises to be left without electricity.
The initial outage lasted only a few minutes. However, as crews were working to fix an issue at the substation, power was again lost at around 11.35pm, affecting more than 3,000 premises.
Power was restored to all affected areas by the early hours.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Minister Charlie McConalogue TD and Senator Niall Blaney meeting with the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.