Donegal Mountain Rescue Team tasked to help woman who suffered leg injury on Errigal

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were tasked at 20:01hrs on Sunday evening to help a female walker with a lower leg injury on Errigal mountain.
The casualty was airlifted by Rescue 118 official, and the remainder of the casualty's group was walked off the mountain by DMRT.
The team was stood down at 23:02hrs.
If you would like to make a donation to the team, you can do so, by clicking here: https://www.idonate.ie/donegalmrt
