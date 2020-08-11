Crash on main Donegal road - emergency services at the scene

Contact
Gardaí are at the scene of Donegal crash
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Donegal.
It is understood that the incident occurred on the N15 between Donegal Town and Ballyshannon, not far from the village of Ballintra.
No further information is available at present.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
