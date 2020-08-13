Contact

A 25km sponsored walk is to be held in Donegal to help raise funds for Beirut

The walk from  Dunfanaghy to Downings is to raise funds to help deal with the crisis following the devastating explosion in the city

A walk has been organised in Donegal to help provide aid and support for the injured and homeless in Beirut CREDIT: UNICEF Facebook page

A 25km sponsored walk is to be held in Donegal to help raise funds for the humanitarian crisis in Beirut which was devastated by a massive explosion earlier this month.

The walk from  Dunfanaghy to Downings on Friday, August 14 is being organised by Siobhan McLaughlin, an active member of Donegal Intercultural Platform. 

Siobhan’s request for her birthday on Friday is to hold the walk as an act of solidarity to raise money to help grassroots organisations and the Lebanese Red Cross provide aid and support for the injured and homeless in Beirut. Along with her daughter, Katie McLaughlin Robinson, she has organised the walk. 

The Donegal Intercultural Platform is supporting her walk by asking people in Donegal to support this act of solidarity by one, any or all of the following actions: like and share the event and GoFundMe link, join the walk or by donating via GoFundMe or in cash on the day. 

The walk start from Dunfanaghy’s Market  Square at 8am this Friday, with everyone welcome. To make a donation go to the link: https://gf.me/u/ypksk7

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

