All whales that were stranded on a Donegal beach have sadly died

Contact
Photograph by Thomas and Louise Coleman
All eight whales that became stranded on Rossnowlagh beach have died, according to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).
As yet, it has not been ascertained why the beaked mammals swam to our coast as they are normally found in deep water.
One solitary bottlenose whale survived from Wednesday to Thursday morning. However, the group did not hold high hopes for its survival as it was alone and usually lives in deeper water.
One whale seen here lifting its head to breathe has refloated itself and swam out with the incoming tide. We are cautiously optimistic it will make it out but IWDG will standby and check to see if it restrands. Video by Nicola Coyle/IWDG pic.twitter.com/8NRzsBPBQu— Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) August 19, 2020
Volunteers of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group are taking samples from the whales, before the carcasses are removed by Donegal County Council for incineration.
Earlier today, crowds of people, many who came to get a selfie taken with the whale were asked to keep their distance from the whale.
We are receiving upsetting news from our first responders on site in Donegal that crowds are forming to take selfies with the only alive northern bottlenose whale. We ask people to keep a safe distance from the whale, and, urge people to respect the whale and our IWDG members.— Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) August 19, 2020
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.