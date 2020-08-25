New water mains for east Donegal to deal with high levels of leakage

New water mains are being laid in an area of east Donegal to deal with high levels of leakage.

Irish Water, in partnership with Donegal County Council, is replacing old problematic water mains in Ballindrait.

The work involves the replacement of approximately 1,043 metres of problematic water mains with high-density plastic pipes. The programme to replace the water mains in Ballindrait is to commence this month. The works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farrans and are expected to be completed by October this year.

Speaking about the project, Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water supply for customers in Ballindrait and we are delighted to announce that these works will begin at the end of August and will be completed in October 2020.

‘’The works will involve some short-term water shut offs and traffic management measures which we understand may cause inconvenience. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shutoffs.

Traffic management may be in place during this time which may involve local diversions. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.”

Residents and businesses in the area to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie.