Superintendent Eugene McGovern will be missed by many as he retires after decades of dedication to the force

Contact
Superintendent Eugene McGovern is set to retire following a long and successful tenure as a leading member An Garda Síochána in Donegal.
Wishing him all the best on his retirement, Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that as a recruit he had been sent to Burnfoot where Superintendent Eugene McGovern was his sergeant three decades ago.
Superintendent Eugene McGovern spent a tenure as an inspector in Glenties.
Sergeant Walsh said that Mr McGovern will be missed.
"He has given dedicated service to the force and he is going to be missed," Sergeant Walsh said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Chef Brian McDermott who will be hosting two masterclass cookery videos on the Donegal Library Service Facebook page
The announcements are part of an overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of our transport infrastructure.
Bundoran based Liquid Therapy, one of the organisations to benefit from the National Lottery Good Causes Fund
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.