Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

One man collected 4 tonnes of litter - 347 black bin bags of rubbish in the course of just five months from areas around Raphoe

Christy Murray found some of the litter was almost 70 years old

One man collected 4 tonnes of litter - 347 black bin bags of rubbish in the course of just five months from areas around Raphoe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Raphoe man who has been voluntarily completing a clean-up operation gathered a staggering 4 tonnes of waste which included 347 bags of litter over the course of five months. 

Mr Murray took on the mammoth task of clearing the roadsides on the approaches to Raphoe of litter, in March. One special project he took on was to clean a small wooded area just outside Raphoe which resulted in his removing a lot of litter some of which was up to 70 years old.

Donegal County Council would like to recognise the remarkable voluntary work carried out by Christy Murray. This week the Council's Litter Warden, Mobile Litter Unit and the Roads Section ensured that all the waste collected by Christy over the past number of months was removed from the site. 

The community spirit shown by Christy in improving his locality for the community as a whole is a shining example of the spirit shown by volunteers throughout the county on a daily basis.  At this time Donegal County Council wish to also thank the 5,500 volunteers in community groups and Tidy Towns Committees in Donegal who work tirelessly in collaboration with the Council in our journey to ensuring that Donegal is the cleanest and greenest county in Ireland.

Donegal County Council would like to encourage any member of the public who has information regarding any instance of littering or unauthorised waste activity to call 074 91 53900 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday. 

In addition, outside of the Council’s office hours or where a member of the public may wish to report an issue directly to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they can make a report through the National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365121 or via the EPA’s “See it? Say it?” smartphone app. These services operate on a 24-hour basis. 

Donegal County Council is committed to thoroughly investigating all reports received.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie