One man collected 4 tonnes of litter - 347 black bin bags of rubbish in the course of just five months from areas around Raphoe

A Raphoe man who has been voluntarily completing a clean-up operation gathered a staggering 4 tonnes of waste which included 347 bags of litter over the course of five months.

Mr Murray took on the mammoth task of clearing the roadsides on the approaches to Raphoe of litter, in March. One special project he took on was to clean a small wooded area just outside Raphoe which resulted in his removing a lot of litter some of which was up to 70 years old.

Donegal County Council would like to recognise the remarkable voluntary work carried out by Christy Murray. This week the Council's Litter Warden, Mobile Litter Unit and the Roads Section ensured that all the waste collected by Christy over the past number of months was removed from the site.

The community spirit shown by Christy in improving his locality for the community as a whole is a shining example of the spirit shown by volunteers throughout the county on a daily basis. At this time Donegal County Council wish to also thank the 5,500 volunteers in community groups and Tidy Towns Committees in Donegal who work tirelessly in collaboration with the Council in our journey to ensuring that Donegal is the cleanest and greenest county in Ireland.

Donegal County Council would like to encourage any member of the public who has information regarding any instance of littering or unauthorised waste activity to call 074 91 53900 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.

In addition, outside of the Council’s office hours or where a member of the public may wish to report an issue directly to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they can make a report through the National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365121 or via the EPA’s “See it? Say it?” smartphone app. These services operate on a 24-hour basis.

Donegal County Council is committed to thoroughly investigating all reports received.