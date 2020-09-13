Gardaí seek public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old girl who is missing from her Dublin home since September 11

Contact
Sebastiana Paun, 13, who is missing from Portrane, Dublin since September, 11
Gardaí in Swords are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Sebastiana Paun, 13, who is missing from Portrane, Dublin since September, 11.
Sebastiana was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at 9.15pm. She is described as 5ft 5' in height, with long brown hair, brown eyes and slim build.
When last seen Sebastiana was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and a black t-shirt.
Sebastiana is known to frequent the city centre and also Ballymun area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Swords on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Ref: PR13965/2020.
