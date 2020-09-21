TD calls on public in Donegal to refocus attention to stop Covid-19 from spreading further

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has urged the public in Donegal to double down on efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The call follows an alarming increase in the number of cases in the county in recent days.

The TD has called on people to follow the advice of public health professionals to keep Covid-19 from spreading.

“The rising number of cases in Donegal is very troubling, and we have it in our power to do what we can to protect ourselves and each other,” Deputy Pringle said.

“I would urge people not to panic, but to follow the guidelines outlined by health care professionals and double down on their efforts. We can do this.

“Wash your hands regularly, keep your distance from other people, wear a face covering, avoid crowds, and minimize the number of people outside your household that you meet.

“We really are all in this together. What’s important is we all do our part.

“Donegal people deserve great credit for the way they have responded to this pandemic over these last months. We know what needs to be done, and we need to refocus our attention to stop Covid-19 from spreading further.”