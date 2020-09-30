Contact
Over six-thousand students affected by errors in Leaving Cert grading system
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has revealed to the Dáil that two errors have been found in the calculated grades system used in this year's Leaving Certificate.
It's understood more than 6,000 of the 61,000 students to receive their results in recent weeks are affected by the errors.
The Taoiseach and Minister for Education Norma Foley are due to make a formal statement on the matter at 4pm on Wednesday.
The Department of Education has found two errors in the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil | https://t.co/f1xqBuJhkg pic.twitter.com/hPka87Tn7B— RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 30, 2020
Opposition TDs, including Labour leader Alan Kelly said the first priority must be to inform those students whose grades may have grades changed as a result of the mistake.
Virgin Media Political Reporter Gavan Reilly condensed the errors on Twitter:
So:— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) September 30, 2020
▶️ Two errors discovered, the first by outsiders
▶️ Issue said to concern algorithm on Junior Cert results
▶️ Dept knew last week
▶️ 10% of 61k students affected
▶️ Extra college places for students who missed out
▶️ Govt hopes to contact affected students first
▶️ More 4pm
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.