Over six-thousand students affected by errors in Leaving Cert grading system

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has revealed to the Dáil that two errors have been found in the calculated grades system used in this year's Leaving Certificate.

It's understood more than 6,000 of the 61,000 students to receive their results in recent weeks are affected by the errors.

The Taoiseach and Minister for Education Norma Foley are due to make a formal statement on the matter at 4pm on Wednesday.

Opposition TDs, including Labour leader Alan Kelly said the first priority must be to inform those students whose grades may have grades changed as a result of the mistake.

Virgin Media Political Reporter Gavan Reilly condensed the errors on Twitter: