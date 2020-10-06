Missing man Patrick O'Keefe has been found safe and well in Buncrana

Contact
Patrick O’Keefe ,35, who has been missing from his home in Kinncasslagh has been found much to the delight of all those who know and love him.
There was concern for Patrick's wellbeing after he disappeared last Saturday.
However, family and friends are delighted and relieved that Patrick has been found in the Buncrana area.
Gardaí confirmed the news this morning.
