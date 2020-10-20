Gardaí probe damage to Letterkenny business

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating damage to a business premises in the town at the weekend.

The incident occurred at a premises on Oliver Plunkett Road overnight on Sunday between 9pm and 9am on Monday.

The glass in the front door of the premises was found smashed on Monday morning.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or may have dashcam footage to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.