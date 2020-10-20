Gardaí investigate attack on Donegal holiday home

Gardaí are appealing for information after windows were smashed at a Donegal holiday home.

The incident occurred at Masiness Creeslough on October 5 at around 10.30am. Two rear windows, the window of a rear door and a window on a shed were smashed. Gardaí believe stones were used to smash the windows.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or knows anything about the incident is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 91 53060.