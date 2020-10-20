Contact

Gardái warn Donegal businesses about online transactions

The warning comes as some businesses are venturing into the world of online retail for the first time

Gardaí and fraud experts warn online shoppers ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

To avoid losses businesses are being asked to take some basic steps

Reporter:

Reporter

Businesses in Donegal are being warned about methods being used to defraud businesses online.

Gardaí are warning businesses in the county of the use of compromised credit cards or requests to pay for goods and services using money transfer services

The warning comes as some businesses are venturing into the world of online retail for the first time as a result of having had to close their doors.

To avoid losses businesses are being asked to take some basic steps.

  • Beware of any purchases of bulk items or large quantities of the items or random goods.
  • Check any purchases of high-value goods or goods that can easily be resold.
  • Be cautious with purchases using credit/debit cards issued overseas or in a different name than the purchaser.
  • Check that delivery and billing addresses are the same.
  • Check addresses and usernames online using Google to see if there are any reports or complaints.
  • Require postcodes/eircodes with addresses. Use Google maps to make sure the address is correct.
  • Be cautious of bulk purchases of gift cards and guest logins rather than users creating accounts.
  • Small cost purchases followed by larger purchases by the same user could indicate someone testing a compromised card.
  • If you capture IP addresses check them online to see where they are registered. If the billing/delivery address is in a different country, this could indicate a problem.

