Gardái warn Donegal businesses about online transactions

Contact
To avoid losses businesses are being asked to take some basic steps
Businesses in Donegal are being warned about methods being used to defraud businesses online.
Gardaí are warning businesses in the county of the use of compromised credit cards or requests to pay for goods and services using money transfer services
The warning comes as some businesses are venturing into the world of online retail for the first time as a result of having had to close their doors.
To avoid losses businesses are being asked to take some basic steps.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
One of the images posted by Rathmullan and District Local History Society as part of their project for National Heritage Week that won them the ‘Heritage of Education’ prize
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.