Letterkenny Gardai investigating recent burglary in town

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that happened at a shop on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny on Tuesday the 3rd of November at approximatelt 2.30am.



The front door of a shop was forced open and a sum of cash was stolen from the cash register.

Items of stock had been thrown across the floor and damaged as a result. CCTV has been viewed and 2 male youths are captured entering the store by force.

Unfortunately we have no better description as of yet.

If anyone was in the area of the Pearse Road and observed two young males hanging about and can offer a description of them, please contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.