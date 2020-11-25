Gardaí appeal for information on theft from Donegal pier

Theft that occurred at Bunbeg pier earlier this month

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí appeal for information on theft from Donegal pier

A large fish storage bin was stolen from the pier

Gardaí are investigating a theft that occurred at Bunbeg pier earlier this month.

A large fish storage bin was stolen from the pier between 2.30am on Saturday, November 14 and 11am on Monday, November 16.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the area who may have heard or seen anything that would assist with the investigation to contact them at Milford garda station on 07491 53060. 