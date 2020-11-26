Donegal gardaí warn of two scams targeting people in the county

Gardaí in Donegal are warning the public of a number of scams that have been targeting people in the county in recent days.

Members of the public have contacted gardaí about an email purporting to be from An Post.

The email notifies that An Post has tried to ship a parcel to the recipient but that they have an incorrect address on their system.

The email also requests the recipient to pay new shipping costs. An Post has advised their customers to delete any emails that they receive in relation to outstanding delivery charges. They have asked recipients not to click on the link within the email and simply delete it.

Gardaí have also been informed of a phishing email in which the recipient is asked to purchase a gift card or gift cards, such as an Amazon gift card, for the sender as they cannot do so themselves for various reasons.

The email usually mentions a personal hardship and they create a sense of urgency.

If a response is sent to an email such as this, they will then request that the claim code on the gift card is sent to them and then they simply disappear.

Once the claim code is provided to a scammer, the funds will likely be spent before gardaí or the gift card provider can be contacted.

Anyone receiving an email such as this should delete it and not respond to it. Gardaí are warning the public to always be suspicious of anyone who makes contact and demands money quickly.

If anyone has fallen victim to a scam of any sort, they are urged to report the matter to gardaí and also to their financial institution.

