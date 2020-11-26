Eight Donegal schools have qualified for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

Nineteen projects from eight schools across Donegal have qualified for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021.

BT Ireland has today revealed the 550 finalists who will represent their schools and communities from across the island of Ireland at the first-ever virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) from Wednesday to Friday, January 6-8, 2021.

Selected from over 1,300 entries, the finalists represent 213 schools across 29 counties and will showcase their projects on the BTYSTE virtual platform to a national - and increasingly international - audience.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a driving force behind a large number of entries this year with a quarter of all qualified projects delving into topics on health and the impact of Covid-19.

Projects vary from topics which explore the effects lockdown may have had on different socio-economic groups, to investigations into the effectiveness of different types of facemasks and the impact of hand sanitizer on our skin.

The impact of Covid-19 is explored across all four project categories - Social & Behavioural Science; Technology; Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences; and Biological & Ecological Sciences.

Year after year, the students that enter the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition explore and analyse both national and global social issues which are important to them.

Many projects this year touch on direct provision, gender studies, race, domestic abuse, sexual assault, and socioeconomic challenges.

The ongoing prevalence of social media and technology in our everyday lives also features strongly in this year’s project trends alongside a growing trend of safety, our own personal safety and the safety of others.

Qualified projects also demonstrate a continued interest in the science behind sports with projects investigating protective sportswear as well as the effects of nutrition on performance.

Over the coming weeks, students will focus on preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the 57th annual exhibition.

For more information on this fantastic family event, visit www.btyoungscientist.com, or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Snapchat (username: BTYSTE).