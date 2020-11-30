€2m of technology funding announced for Donegal schools

Every school in Donegal is to receive a grant to improve technology capabilities and provide for remote learning.

Education minister Norma Foley has announced €2 million in information communication technology (ICT) grants for primary and post-primary schools in Donegal, which are to be paid this month.

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the funding, which is part of a €50 million package for schools nationwide,€10 million of which is for Covid-19 specific measures.

“This funding will allow schools to improve their current ICT infrastructure and enable them to provide for remote learning. It will be paid on an automatic basis to every school in Donegal,” ​Minister McConalogue said.

“The use of the grant is flexible in that schools can use the funds for software and digital services as well as the purchase of computer devices to loan to teachers and students.

“Donegal primary schools will receive a total of €1,070,580 while post-primary schools will receive €937,396.

“Education is one of Fianna Fáil’s top priorities in Government. I welcome Minister Foley's announcement of this funding, which will assist schools to support their digital technology programmes as well as broader teaching and learning,” he said.