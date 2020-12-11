Donegal has one of the highest levels of outright home ownership in the country and the proportion of households living in detached homes here is much higher than the State average.

Figures from the Central Statics Office (CSO) show 44% of the homes in the county are owned outright without a mortgage, compared to the national average of 36%.

The statistics are published in the report, Tenure and Households in Ireland, 2016 - 2019, which analyses recent social and economic conditions in Ireland with a focus on households by tenure, dwelling type and family unit composition.

Four counties have a higher proportion of household tenures owned outright than Donegal.

Mayo has the highest proportion at 46.7% followed by Roscommon (46.2%), Kerry (45.8%), and Leitrim (44.9%).

In Donegal, 25,875 households own their home outright.

There are 16,335 (28%) homes in the county owned by households with a loan or a mortgage, below the national proportion of 31%.

Another 7,832 (13%) are rented from a landlord, including voluntary or co-operative bodies, which compares to 19% across the State.

Homes in Donegal rented from a local authority make up 8.8% (5,133) compared to a national proportion of 8.4%.

Just 2.5% of households (1,469) in the county come under the category of rent-free, compared to 1.6% nationally.

The largest family type in Donegal is a couple with children which makes up 37% of households, followed by single-person households (27%). Couples with no children make up 20%, one female parent households make up 10.5%, one male parent households represent 1.7% and two or more family units make up 0.9%.

Detached houses make up 68% of homes in Donegal, much higher than the State proportion of 42%. Semi-detached houses make up 20% compared to 28% nationally, terraced houses make up 6.6%, compared to 16.8% nationally and apartment, flats or bedsits make up 3.7%, compared to 12% of the proportion in the State.