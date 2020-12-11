Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal has one of the highest levels of outright home ownership in the country

The proportion of Donegal households living in detached homes is much higher than the State average

Donegal has one of the highest levels of outright home ownership in the country

Figures from the CSO show 44% of the homes in the county are owned outright without a mortgage, compared to the national average of  36%

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Donegal has one of the highest levels of outright home ownership in the country and the proportion of households living in detached homes here is much higher than the State average.

Figures from the Central Statics Office (CSO) show 44% of the homes in the county are owned outright without a mortgage, compared to the national average of  36%.

The statistics are published in the report, Tenure and Households in Ireland, 2016 - 2019, which analyses recent social and economic conditions in Ireland with a focus on households by tenure, dwelling type and family unit composition. 

Four counties have a higher proportion of household tenures owned outright than Donegal.

Mayo has the highest proportion at 46.7% followed by Roscommon (46.2%), Kerry (45.8%), and Leitrim (44.9%).

In Donegal,  25,875 households own their home outright. 

There are 16,335 (28%) homes in the county owned by households with a loan or a mortgage, below the national proportion of 31%. 

Another 7,832 (13%) are rented from a landlord, including voluntary or co-operative bodies, which compares to 19% across the State.

Homes in Donegal rented from a local authority make up 8.8% (5,133) compared to a national proportion of 8.4%.

Just 2.5% of households (1,469) in the county come under the category of rent-free, compared to 1.6% nationally. 

The largest family type in Donegal is a couple with children which makes up 37% of households, followed by single-person households (27%). Couples with no children make up 20%, one female parent households make up 10.5%, one male parent households represent 1.7% and two or more family units make up 0.9%.

Detached houses make up 68% of homes in Donegal, much higher than the State proportion of 42%. Semi-detached houses make up 20% compared to 28% nationally, terraced houses make up 6.6%, compared to 16.8% nationally and apartment, flats or bedsits make up 3.7%, compared to 12% of the proportion in the State.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie