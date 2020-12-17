Donegal ETB records highest ever student numbers

The Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) saw its highest ever student numbers in 2019.

The ETB’s 2019 annual report, which was published on Thursday, shows over 29,000 students attended its schools, Further Education and Training (FET) service, Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre and the Donegal Music Education Partnership.

Fifteen out of the twenty-seven post-primary schools in Co Donegal are directly managed by Donegal ETB which 5,432 students attended in 2019. The ETB is also a trustee partner for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county.

The extensive range of Further Education and Training (FET) courses supported 11,986 students across a wide range of education and training options throughout the year. While a further 10,043 students availed of courses at Gartan and 1,880 attended music classes with its music service.

The ETB measures its services across three key priority areas – teaching and learning; a progressive, accountable organisation and working with partners which are outlined in its Strategy Statement, Lean ar Aghaidh, and its 2019 service plan. A staff team of 1,600 full-time and part-time staff and a budget of €76.8m supported the delivery of its services making the ETB one of the largest employers in the county.

Donegal ETB’s chair in 2019 was Cllr Martin Harley, who noted that the year was, “a most rewarding year in the role of Chairperson. The interaction and work with our wide range of partner organisations, Deputy Chairperson Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Board Members, the Chief Executive and her dedicated team has made for a very productive year. The great work being done with our partners was evidenced by the inclusion of the CE and Area Training Manager in the annual Donegal County Council/ Derry and Strabane District Council cross-border trade delegation to the US in November. The trip allowed Donegal ETB to showcase what it can offer in terms of education and training to industry located or considering locating here in Donegal.”

Speaking about the publication of the report, chief executive of Donegal ETB Anne McHugh said: “We are delighted to have been given clearance by the Department of Education to publish our Annual Report for 2019. We value the opportunity to share the excellent work of Donegal ETB with our stakeholders and the communities of Co Donegal and beyond. We hope that you find the report to be interesting and informative and we look forward to continuing to work to provide the best possible education and training service to the people of the county.”

The board of Donegal ETB is made up of twelve elected representatives, two staff, two parents, two local industry and three sectoral interest representatives.

The report is now available on its website www.donegaletb.ie