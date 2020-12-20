Donegal gardaí seize cars for road traffic offences

Gardaí in Inishowen have seized a number of cars at a checkpoint aimed at detecting road traffic offences.

Buncrana roads policing unit seized cars that were detected at a checkpoint being driven with no insurance or NCT.

Gardaí say they are encouraged there were no detections for drink or drug driving.

“We hope that this is a good sign and that people will continue to make the wise decision not to get behind the wheel of their car after having consumed alcohol or drugs especially as Christmas approaches,” a spokesperson said.