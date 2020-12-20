Donegal gardaí seize cars for road traffic offences

Contact
Gardaí say they are encouraged there were no detections for drink or drug driving.
Gardaí in Inishowen have seized a number of cars at a checkpoint aimed at detecting road traffic offences.
Buncrana roads policing unit seized cars that were detected at a checkpoint being driven with no insurance or NCT.
Gardaí say they are encouraged there were no detections for drink or drug driving.
“We hope that this is a good sign and that people will continue to make the wise decision not to get behind the wheel of their car after having consumed alcohol or drugs especially as Christmas approaches,” a spokesperson said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation says a deal could mean unprecedented cuts on pelagic, shellfish and whitefish stocks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.