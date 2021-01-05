Gardaí investigate second incident of vandalism at Donegal nativity crib

Contact
Gardaí have been alerted to a second attack incident of vandalism at the crib
A nativity crib in the centre of Letterkenny has been vandalised twice over the Christmas holiday period.
The crib at the Market Square was damaged on for the second time in recent days.
Gardaí were alerted to a second attack incident of vandalism at the crib on Monday after an attempt was made to take money from the cash box of the crib which caused damage to the lock and the frame.
Gardai say they are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify when the incident took place.
Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
Gardaí say an individual has been identified for a criminal damage incident at the crib which occurred on December 19. The individual is to be dealt with under the juvenile liaison scheme and the cost of the damage to the crib is to be met.
