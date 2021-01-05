Cash stolen after burglary at Donegal cafe

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a cafe in Letterkenny in the early hours of Monday morning.

The burglary took place just after 3am on January 4 at the Forte Lynn Retail Park.

Gardaí say CCTV footage shows a young male entering the premises after kicking the front door until the glass shattered. He was wearing dark bottoms, a grey jacket, black Nike trainers and a black mask. A second male, also dressed in black clothing, was seen waiting outside the premises. The drawer of the cash register, which contained a small amount of cash, was taken from the premises.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contain them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.