GAA Collective Training put back until beginning of February at earliest

Croke Park have, as expected, announced that there will be no collective training permitted until the beginning of February.

It was planned that training could return on January 15, but because of the rising levels of Covid-19, that will not now take place.

The GAA authorities say they will review the matter at the end of January.

The full text of the statement from Croke Park is as follows:

Given the current exceptional rise in infection rates of Covid 19 and the increased risk of community transmission, the GAA has taken the decision that there will be no collective training permitted for inter-county teams for at least the remainder of the month of January.

In addition, Club and County gyms must stay closed until further notice.

As previously advised, and under the current Government Regulations in both jurisdictions, neither training nor games are permitted at club level currently.

Breaches of any of the above provisions will be dealt with under Rule 7.2 (e) “Misconduct considered to have discredited the Association”. The full wording of this Rule and potential penalties are included as an Appendix 1 below.

As you are aware, the current Level 5 restrictions in the South will run until January 31st at which point the GAA will review the current situation and further advice in this context will be provided.

Finally, it is important to note that outdoor gatherings on GAA property are not permitted – the only current exception to this is for walkways (which may stay open for use by the community with social distancing in place) and for clubs registered under the “Ireland Lights Up” walking initiative (see Appendix 2).

I fully appreciate the frustrations these additional restrictions may place on our inter county players and management teams. However, the safety of everyone in the game and indeed in the broader community has to be our primary focus. It has never been more important for our players, coaches and officials to follow both the Government guidelines and our own provisions around training.

I thank you for all you have done in this context to date and ask again for your cooperation and understanding as we battle to defeat the virus and finally return to normality.