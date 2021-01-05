Donegal had a dull and windy but warmer than average December

Donegal had more dull days in December than any other part of the country.

Met Éireann’s weather report for December shows almost all weather stations in the country recorded mean temperatures below their long-term average for the month but temperatures for the month were 0.1°C higher than the average at Malin Head and 0.3°C higher than average at Finner.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from six days at Malin Head to 21 days at Markree, Co Sligo.

The number of dull days ranged from eight days at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford to 17 days at Malin Head.

Donegal recorded the highest monthly mean wind speed, which ranged from 6.5 knots (12.0 km/h) at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan to 18.0 knots (33.3 km/h) at Malin Head.

Mean wind speeds reached storm force on December 4 at Malin Head. The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at Dublin Airport to eight days at both Roche's Point, Co Cork and Malin Head. The number of days with up to strong gales ranged from zero days at most stations to three days at Mace Head, Co Galway, Sherkin Island, Co Cork and Malin Head.

Malin Head also had the month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed which was 51 knots (95 km/h) at Malin Head on December 4.

The majority of monthly rainfall totals were above their long-term average. Malin Head’s rainfall was 124% higher than average while Finner’s was 112% higher. There were 34 hours of sunshine over the month at Malin.

In its report for the month Met Éireann said high-pressure systems to the east and at times to the west and north of Ireland led to a pattern with deep Atlantic troughs of low-pressure repeatedly stalling close to or over Ireland during December. This kept Ireland on the cool, northern side of a highly amplified, meandering Jetstream. After a few dry days at the beginning of December, a trough of low-pressure moved in from the northwest and stalled over Ireland and the UK for most of the first week in a cyclonic or northerly airflow. This brought strong winds, with bands of rain or showers at first, but also some dry, cold days with frost and fog at night

towards the end of the week as the low filled. This setup continued during the second and third weeks as further deep troughs of low pressure stalled just to the west of Ireland bringing further frontal depressions across the country in a cyclonic or westerly airflow.

Active weather fronts brought widespread heavy rain on the 9th and 13th. A transient area of high pressure brought a few cold, dry days over the Christmas period, before more active weather fronts, associated with storm Bella, brought a spell of very wet and windy weather across the country from the northwest on the 26th and 27th.

Storm Bella, which

intensified to the south of Greenland, moved south-eastwards and stalled just to the east of Ireland, establishing a cold northerly airflow for the remainder of the month, with further bands of rain or showers, some wintry