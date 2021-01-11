Anger after dumping in scenic area of Donegal

Anger has been expressed at fly-tipping at public areas in one part of the county.

Photographs show dumping at two locations in the Fanad peninsula.

Construction rubble has been dumped on the banks of the River Keadue as it enters Mulroy Bay at Rosnakill.

Bags of rubbish have also been dumped in Rosnakill at a junction leading to Moross Castle, the ancient seat of McSweeney of Fanad.

“Locals can't point the finger of blame at holidaymakers this time of year in the midst of a pandemic,” one local said.

“Perhaps residents should have quite word with themselves before the next tourist season opens, whenever that'll be?.”

