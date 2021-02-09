Donegal gardaí appeal for information after car set on fire

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a car was set on fire.

The car, a blue Renault, was found on fire in a field in the Glencar Irish area of the town at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 2.

The fire service was called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the car in the area or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.