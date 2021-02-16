Gardaí issue appeal after lorry struck and damaged Christmas lights

Contact
The incident happened at a car park on Main Street in Ballybofey beside McElhinney’s at around 5am on January 22.
Gardaí are appealing for the driver of a lorry that struck and pulled down overhead Christmas lights to come forward.
The lorry struck overhead lights as it moved off causing the lights to snap and fall.
Gardaí are appealing to the lorry driver involved or anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to get in touch at 074 91 67100.
