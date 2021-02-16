Met Éireann issues another wind warning for Donegal

Another warning for strong winds has been issued for Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued the status yellow warning for southwesterly winds on Wednesday morning that will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 80 to 100km/h.

The wind speeds are to be highest in coastal areas and where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide, the forecaster has warned.

The warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid from midnight on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday and also applies to Galway and Mayo.