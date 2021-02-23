Appeal after water pump stolen in east Donegal

Contact
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a theft from a shed at a house in east Donegal.
The theft of a water pump took place at a property at Gibbstown, Castlefinn between Sunday, February 14 and Saturday, February 20.
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen vehicles that raised suspicion to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or on the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
