Sinn Féin to host online public meetings calling for Donegal Bank of Ireland branches to stay open

Branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville will close in September

The bank of Ireland's network of branches in Donegal is to be reduced from 13 to eight

Sinn Féin is to host a number of online public meetings calling for Donegal Bank of Ireland branches to stay open.

Branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville will close in September, reducing the bank’s network of branches in Donegal from 13 to eight. The bank will retain branches in Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Donegal Town, Falcarragh, Killybegs and Letterkenny.

The bank announced on Monday it is closing 103 branches across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Branches in Derry and Strabane will also close.

The network of branches in the Republic is being cut from 257 to 169 and from 28 from to 13 in Northern Ireland. 

Bank of Ireland said it will be providing banking services from the 58 post offices around Donegal.

The decision to close branches has been criticised.

Sinn Féin spokesman on finance and Donegal TD  Pearse Doherty TD said it was the wrong decision at the worst possible time, with serious consequences for customers and staff.

Mr Doherty will join local Donegal Sinn Féin councillors and area representatives for a number of online public meetings across Donegal next week calling on Bank of Ireland to keep local Donegal branches open.

"For our towns and communities to thrive, we need our local bank branches to stay open,” he said.  

"In the middle of a pandemic, when customers and businesses are under severe pressure, Bank of Ireland - which was bailed out to the tune of €4.7 billion by the Irish people - should not be closing local bank branches.  

"Keeping our local branches in Donegal open is crucial for our community. 

"Our local Sinn Féin councillors, and area representatives, in the towns affected will be hosting a number of online public meetings in which we are asking the local communities to attend, to fight to keep our local branches open and to stand up for rural Ireland. The details of the public meetings are as follows:

Bunbeg: Monday, March 8  at 7pm - Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Bunbeg branch.

Join Zoom Meeting: 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82571743640?pwd=QnFteiszNk5HOEV3bi9GdStUWE0vdz09

Meeting ID: 825 7174 3640 

Passcode: 767108 

Moville: Monday, March 8 at 8pm - Cllr Albert Doherty, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Moville branch.

Join Zoom Meeting: 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83132531457?pwd=Q09wZmJETVc0cVVMZ1NnSE5sMXdPZz09

Meeting ID: 831 3253 1457

Passcode: 711857

Dungloe: Tuesday, March 9 at 7pm - Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Dungloe branch.

Join Zoom Meeting 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83919564412?pwd=eGFLaFJZZGZkRld2cFh0VnFTTit6Zz09

Meeting ID: 839 1956 4412 

Passcode: 624139 

Bundoran: Tuesday, March 9 at 8pm - Cllr Michael McMahon, Martin Kenny TD and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Bundoran branch.

Join Zoom Meeting 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87378283175?pwd=Sy9mMndvZVRwNGttYUZUUUZORk1TUT09

Meeting ID: 873 7828 3175 

Passcode: 337164 

Glenties: Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm, Brian Carr and Pearse Doherty TD will host an online public meeting in relation to the Glenties branch.

Join Zoom Meeting 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88999563594?pwd=OE5jNGhPY1RyZnRIWUNYSEtPWmRzQT09

Meeting ID: 889 9956 3594 

Passcode: 489772 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

