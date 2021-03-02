Damage caused after fire lit in seating area of Donegal soccer pitch

Contact
A fire lit in the seating area at the soccer pitch at Ballyraine caused a small amount of damage
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating vandalism at a soccer pitch in the town.
The incident was reported to gardaí on Sunday, February 28.
Gardaí in the town are appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
