Garda appeal after machinery theft from Donegal farm

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of grass-cutting machinery from a Donegal farm.

The green and yellow coloured Krone grass mower was stolen from the Lettershambo area of Drumkeen between Sunday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 23.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the EC3201CV model being transported or noticed such a piece of equipment for sale recently to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 07491 67100 or on the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.









