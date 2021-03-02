Warning issued after 13 arrests for driving under the influence

Contact
Gardaí say the number of arrests for driving under the influence in the county remains quite high
Thirteen motorists have been detected for suspected drink and drug driving offences in Donegal over the past week.
Gardaí say they have made seven arrests for drink driving offences and six arrests for drug driving offences in the county during that period.
Gardaí have issued a warning about driving under of influence of drink or drugs.
They say the number of arrests for driving under the influence in the county remains quite high and detections are being made at checkpoints around the county.
