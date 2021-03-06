Roads to be gritted across Donegal with temperatures set to drop to freezing

Contact
Donegal County Council gritters will be deployed from 9pm
Roads across Donegal are to be gritted on Saturday night with temperatures set to drop to freezing.
Donegal County Council gritters will be deployed from 9pm.
Met Éireann says the lowest temperatures will be about 0 or 1 degrees on Saturday night.
The routes to be gritted are:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Members of the Donegal Asylum Seekers Support Group welcomed the new residents. PICTURE: Donegal Asylum Seekers Support Group
Proprietor of the Highlands Hotel in Glenties Johnny Boyle celebrates with Michael Gallagher, Jim McGuinness and Sam
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.