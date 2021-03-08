Fall in the number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment claimants in Donegal

There has been a fall in the number of people in Donegal claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The number of claimants in the county has dropped to 15,854 this week from 16,050 last week. There has been an increase in the number of people who closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment to return to work to 382 from 299 last week.

Enhanced Illness Benefit

The number of people who have been medically certified in Donegal for receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit has increased to 4,203 from 4,159 the previous week.

The Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €139m to 464,860 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of people receiving a PUP this week has decreased by 3,987 compared to last week.

These figures are in addition to the 186,702 people who were on the Live Register at the end of February.

Construction is the sector that has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP this week, with 1,003 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week. The wholesale and retail sector has seen the number of PUP recipients decrease from 74,589 last week to 74,153 this week. This is followed by the manufacturing sector, which has seen the number of PUP recipients decrease from 25,862 last week to 25,488 this week.

Speaking on the latest PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said there is a small but steady number of people closing their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“I want to commend the huge efforts being made by people, young and old, which are paying dividends in helping to suppress the Covid-19 virus," she said.

“This virus has remained with us far longer than any of us anticipated. I know people are feeling weary and anxious and just want life to get back to normal.

“But our efforts are making a difference. We are seeing positive signs in terms of hospital numbers and ICU numbers, which are reducing all the time.We cannot let our guard down at this time. Employees need to work from home where possible. All of us need to continue to follow the health guidelines and remind ourselves that we are making these sacrifices on behalf of our families, our friends, our communities and our frontline workers.”



