Donegal gardaí appeal for information on weekend hit and run

Gardaí are appealing for information about a hit and run incident after a car caused damage to a property in north Donegal.

The car believed to be a red Ford Focus, collided with a fence and a gate in the Carrigart area between 8am and 11am on Saturday, March 6. The car did not remain at the scene.

The collision, which occurred in the townland of Ballyohagan, caused considerable damage to the fence and gate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.