Donegal gardaí appeal for information on weekend hit and run

Contact
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact gardaí in Milford
Gardaí are appealing for information about a hit and run incident after a car caused damage to a property in north Donegal.
The car believed to be a red Ford Focus, collided with a fence and a gate in the Carrigart area between 8am and 11am on Saturday, March 6. The car did not remain at the scene.
The collision, which occurred in the townland of Ballyohagan, caused considerable damage to the fence and gate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Buncrana garda station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.