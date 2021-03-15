Joy as Donegal school opens classrooms campaigned for since 1992

A Donegal school that had been campaigning for an extension since 1992 has officially opened three new classrooms.

The first phase of the extension at Glenswilly National school was officially opened on Monday morning. It follows a long campaign by the school and the local community.

The two-phase extension was finally given the green light in September 2019 and work began last June.

The second phase of the extension is expected to be completed by September of 2021.

Principal Joseph Gallinagh said the low-key ceremony marked a great day for the school.

“This is long-awaited and is a great day for the school and the local community. We had a lovely morning with the low-key opening and there is a great buzz around the school,” he said.

“The children are delighted to be back and it is an extra bonus to have new classrooms. The senior students are going into the extension as they will be leaving us shortly.”

The second phase of the extension at the school, which has 270 pupils and 23 staff, will include two additional classrooms, a library, a hall extension, four special education needs rooms and offices.

Children in one of the newly-built classrooms at Glenswilly National School PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID

The school has been using nine temporary classrooms and it is hoped they will be moved off site in September.

The new extension of three mainstream classrooms was blessed by local priest Fr Jonathan Flood and the ribbon was cut by the chair of the board of management Eileen Quinn, who said the opening of the extension was a tremendous day for the school.

“I found it very emotional to be associated with it. It is marvellous for Glenswilly. The people of the parish, the parents and pupils, the teachers, the board of management and the parents association all worked very hard and I was there proud to be there cutting the ribbon,” she said.

“We have been seeking an extension since 1992 and it has been a long road. We should pay tribute to all past teachers and the former principal Liam McGowan and all the past pupils who all worked very hard for this as well.

"There was a beautiful atmosphere this morning and the classrooms are just extraordinary. It’s always been a good school despite them having to work in very cramped conditions and with limited facilities and they got on with it remarkably well.”