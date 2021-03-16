Weather forecast for Donegal, March 16th, 2021

Today will see any lingering rain or drizzle will clear quickly early to leave a dry sunny day with variable cloud. Highest temperatures will range from around 11 to 13 degrees Celsius in light northwest breezes.

However, according to Met Éireann, it will turn cold tonight under mostly clear skies with some fog patches expected to develop. Minimum temperatures generally of between zero and plus three degrees with a risk of frost.

Frost and fog will clear on St. Patrick's Day morning leaving a dry and mostly sunny day. There is just the chance of some cloud moving in across west Connacht and north Ulster later in the day.

Highest temperatures ranging from just 10 or 11 degrees on the north coast to 16 or 17 degrees down the country. Cloud is expected to spread southwards over Ireland during Wednesday night with a few patches of drizzle possible. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, occurring early in the night.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Outlook: High pressure will bring mostly dry and settled weather this week.