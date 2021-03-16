Appeal for information after west Donegal burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information as part of an investigation which is continuing into a burglary in west Donegal last week.

A substantial number of tools were stolen after entry was gained to a shed at Loughanoran, Annagry between March 11 and 13. The tools were recovered nearby by a pedestrian.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the theft or if they observed any suspicious activity in that area between March 11 and 13 to contact Milford garda station.