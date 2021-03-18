Donegal to feature in new TG4 documentary on how wildlife has behaved in the absence of visitors

Donegal is to feature in a new two-part documentary for TG4 that looks at the solace nature has offered during this pandemic and how it may fuel the debate for a broader range of wildlife habitat and land management.

A positive consequence of the coronavirus is the way in which it has led many of us to value and explore our natural surroundings. Access to wilderness areas, coastlines and parklands has provided much-needed solace during this pandemic.

In this two-part documentary, Cumhacht an Nádúir, we find out if this greater awareness has been of any benefit to wildlife, and whether a greater natural balance can emerge from the lockdown experience.

What happens when sites fall strangely and beautifully silent, when nature is given a chance to breathe and to revive? Has this twelve-month period implanted a greater need to protect and expand our wilderness areas?

In the hands of presenter Darach Ó Murchú, an environmental educator who was given permission to travel outside of his own restricted area, we visit some of Ireland’s most celebrated destinations and tourist sites: Malin Head, the Blaskets, Glendalough, and Garnish Island, as well as community spaces and local areas of beauty. The documentary captures these locations during a near-total absence of visitors and we consider how wildlife has behaved in their absence. Post-lockdown, we return to evaluate how these landscapes could be better managed in the crucial years ahead.

Wild Ireland

In the first episode on March 24, the documentary meets Killian McLaughlin, director of Wild Ireland, who advocates reintroducing species into the wild that used to be native to Ireland, like wolves and lynx, in order to restore some of the natural ecological balances that once existed.

In the second episode on March 31 the programme meets Andrew Speer who is the NPWS District Officer for North Donegal and Glenveagh National Park. He is heavily involved in sensitising the local farming community about the importance of Inch Wildfowl Resort as a crucial conservation site for rare, migrating birds.

Allan Mee Eagle Project Manager is an ecologist based in Limerick who was educated in the UK. Project Manager with the Irish White-tailed Sea Eagle reintroduction Scheme and has been involved with the project since its inception in 2007. He has also been involved with the Golden Eagle reintroduction project in Donegal.

Liam and Anthony Robb, a tillage farmer and his ecologist son from Newtowncunningham, have bought into the NPWS efforts and given parts of their farm over to the migrating birds.

Cumhacht an Nádúir is on TG4 on March 24 and 31 2021 at 9.30pm.